The landing strip of Morse Field was a fuel stop for a trans-Pacific air ferry route until the attack on Pearl Harbor, after which the army tilled it up to prevent enemy use. It was recommissioned briefly after the war as South Cape Airport until it finally closed due to the surprising lack of population. All that's left are the barracks foundations and a scar from the east–west runway bisecting South Point, visible from the air.

Archaeologists believe early Hawaiians occupied Lua Makalei, a cave near the barracks.