Kahuku Unit's six hiking trails that lead through green pastures to volcanic cinder cones, lava tree molds, rainforests and lava flows come alive during the excellent ranger-guided hikes (Sundays at 9:30am; advance reservations not usually required), but you are welcome to enjoy them by yourself Wednesday to Sunday. Double-check opening hours at Kilauea Visitor Center as they have been known to change. The entrance is 4 miles west of Waiʻohinu mauka (inland) off Hwy 11, at Mile 70.5.

Do stop at the information office just after the gate and borrow a copy of the trail map – not all of the trailheads in the unit are labeled by name.