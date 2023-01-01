Honuʻapo Bay Overlook

For killer coastal views, pause at the scenic lookout above Honuʻapo Bay northeast of Naʻalehu. This sweep of shoreline and scrub is part of the longest stretch of undeveloped coastline in Hawaii, and land trusts and the county continue to purchase large sections to keep it that way. Once upon a time, you might have been able to see Kilauea's Halemaʻumaʻu crater steaming silently above the Kaʻu Desert ramping up to the horizon, but those days are reserved for eruptions.