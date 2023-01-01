Kaʻu Coffee Mill

This down-to-earth, someday-to-be hydro-powered coffee farm roasts its own award-winning beans – the wonderful aroma floors you – which some connoisseurs rate as highly as Kona coffee. Taste a variety of brews at the gift shop located on-site in a sea of verdant hills. Free, informative coffee tours at 10am, noon and 2pm take you through the process from field to cup.

Look for their take-away pour-over pouches which are perfect for great coffee on the go. From Hwy 11, follow Kamani St inland, turn right onto Pikake St, then continue on Wood Valley Rd for about 2 miles.