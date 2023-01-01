Bolted to the top of the 40ft cliffs on the western edge of South Point, a boat hoist provides access to small fishing vessels bobbing in the sheltered waters below. Just inland, peer into the large puka (hole) to spy on the ocean raging upward and receding with the waves – a reminder of how dangerous the swells can be. Facilities are limited to a couple of outhouses; pack out your trash.

The boat hoist also provides certain types of visitors with an irresistible urge to fling themselves off the end of the earth. Well, the end of the US anyway. But while it may take courage to jump, the real test of strength comes while climbing back up the slippery swinging ladder.