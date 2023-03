The top sight in Miloliʻi is about a mile's walk south of the town itself. Honomalino Bay is simply gorgeous; with sand the color of all Big Island beaches crushed into one – green, gold, tawny and black – this beach also has gentle swimming and reef snorkeling. Look for the marked public path beginning just beyond Miloliʻi's public basketball courts by the yellow church.

When in doubt, keep to the right fork along the trail. Respect all private property and kapu (no trespassing) signs.