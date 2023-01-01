Pebble Beach

Not quite pebbles, the smoky stones of this nonsandy beach at the bottom of the Kona Paradise subdivision range from gumdrop- to palm-size. It's a popular kayak put-in and offers a good dose of peace and quiet. Lounge for a bit, paddle a while or just watch the sun go down, although note that those rocks do get hot. If you enter the water, watch out for waves – the currents here are powerful and treacherous.

The beach is a mile down very steep, winding Kaohe Rd, accessed between Miles 96 and 97 on Hwy 11. Signs say 'private road' and 'keep out,' although the subdivision is ungated. Always ask permission from locals before entering.