Manuka State Wayside & Natural Area Reserve

This 13-acre reserve offers a pleasant 2-mile nature trail through transitional forest to a volcanic crater. Following the uneven lava rock path, and assisted by an interpretive trail guide, you'll identify 30 species of plants, find historic agricultural sites, and explore old lava flows – although some of the interpretive signs have wandered off in recent years. Bring bug repellent.

Depressingly uninviting camping ($12) in an open shelter with concrete floors is allowed with an advance state park permit. The shelter is isolated from your car, exposed to the highway, not always safe, and there's no drinking water.