South Kona Coast
South Kona, more than any other district of Hawaiʻi, embodies the many strands that make up the geo-cultural tapestry of Hawai'i, the Big Island. There is both the dry lava desert of the Kohala Coast and the wet, misty jungles of Puna and Hilo; fishing villages inhabited by country-living locals next to hippie art galleries established by counterculture exiles from the US mainland, next to condos plunked down by millionaire land developers.
In addition, the dozen or so miles heading south from Kailua-Kona to Kealakekua Bay are among Hawaiʻi's most action-packed, historically speaking. It's here that ancient Hawaiian aliʻi (royalty) secretly buried the bones of their ancestors, kapu (taboo) breakers braved shark-infested waters to reach the puʻuhonua (place of refuge), and British explorer Captain Cook and his crew fatally first stepped ashore in Hawaii.
- PPuʻuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park
This awesome park is an ancient place of refuge – or puʻuhonua, a sanctuary where kapu (taboo)-breakers could have their lives spared. A half-mile walking…
- HHoʻokena Beach Park
This modest, charcoal-colored beach is backed by a steep green hillside. When calm, the bay's waters are good for swimming, kayaking and snorkeling …
- KKona Coffee Living History Farm
Many coffee-farm tours are perfunctory 15-minute affairs. This tour, run by the Kona Historical Society, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institute, is…
- HHonomalino Beach
The top sight in Miloliʻi is about a mile's walk south of the town itself. Honomalino Bay is simply gorgeous; with sand the color of all Big Island…
- SSt Benedict's Painted Church
A pulpit with a view, gravestones cradled by tropical blooms and a little chapel with floor-to-ceiling 'outsider art' make this church a picturesque side…
- Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park
Beautiful, historic Kealakekua Bay is scalloped out of the mountains, a deep-blue half moon set against a low lava point to the north, tall reddish pali …
- KKeʻei Beach
Just south of Kealakekua Bay, Keʻei Beach is an attractive cove that's mostly too rough and rocky for swimming, except for a very narrow sandy stretch at…
- DDaifukuji Soto Mission
The first building you see when entering Honalo from the north resembles a cross between a low-slung red barn, a white-roofed villa and a Japanese shrine…
- PPicnic Area
Just south of the park’s central village area, an oceanfront palm-tree grove holds one of South Kona’s choicest picnic areas. Parking, picnic tables and…
