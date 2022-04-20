South Kona, more than any other district of Hawaiʻi, embodies the many strands that make up the geo-cultural tapestry of Hawai'i, the Big Island. There is both the dry lava desert of the Kohala Coast and the wet, misty jungles of Puna and Hilo; fishing villages inhabited by country-living locals next to hippie art galleries established by counterculture exiles from the US mainland, next to condos plunked down by millionaire land developers.

In addition, the dozen or so miles heading south from Kailua-Kona to Kealakekua Bay are among Hawaiʻi's most action-packed, historically speaking. It's here that ancient Hawaiian aliʻi (royalty) secretly buried the bones of their ancestors, kapu (taboo) breakers braved shark-infested waters to reach the puʻuhonua (place of refuge), and British explorer Captain Cook and his crew fatally first stepped ashore in Hawaii.