The only public facilities along Saddle Road make for an altogether pleasant stop. Clean restrooms and a playground with plenty of ropes to climb mean it's an excellent spot to stretch your legs and let antsy children exhaust themselves.

There are also seven cabins here with kitchenettes, shower and toilet stalls, and dining and living areas with walls that may or may not block the sound of the neighbors: a military training center that occasionally performs large-scale maneuvers.