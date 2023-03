One of 10 identical radio receivers that span 5351 miles from Mauna Kea to St Croix, US Virgin Islands. The $85 million project went online in 1993 and has tackled some massive projects equal to its size, including creating a full 3D model of the Milky Way Galaxy, and getting more accurate measurements of the mass of black holes. All units are controlled remotely by a base station in Socorro, New Mexico. At Access Rd Mile 5.