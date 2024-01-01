Auwahi Wind Farm

Hana & East Maui

LoginSave

You can't miss the eight towering turbines rotating gracefully between the highway and the sea near mile marker 22. The turbines are a joint venture between Sempra US Gas & Power and BP. According to the wind farm's fact sheet, this 21-megawatt wind facility creates enough energy to power more than 14,000 homes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 26462-334 Hana, Hawaii, Maui, North America, United States Kahanu Gardens, Hana, East Maui.

    Piʻilanihale Heiau & Kahanu Garden

    23.01 MILES

    Probably the most significant stop on the entire Road to Hana, this site combines a 294-acre ethnobotanical garden with the magnificent Piʻilanihale Heiau…

  • Keawakapu Beach on Maui at sunset with lava rocks in foreground. 1732402321 bay, beach, bird, body of water, cloud, clouds, coast, dawn, dramatic, dusk, evening, hawaii, island, keawakapu beach, landscape, lava rocks, maui, nature, ocean, outdoor, outdoors, promontory, river, rock, rocks, sand, sea, shore, sky, sunrise, sunset, travel, united states, vacation, water

    Keawakapu Beach

    11.07 MILES

    From break of day to twilight, this sparkling stretch of sand is a showstopper. Extending from south Kihei to Wailea’s Mokapu Beach, Keawakapu is set back…

  • Waiʻanapanapa State Park

    Waiʻanapanapa State Park

    24.2 MILES

    Wai'anapanapa means 'glistening waters', and the clear mineral waters in the cave pools here will leave you feeling squeaky clean. There's a natural lava…

  • Wailea beach, Hawaii

    Wailea Beach

    10 MILES

    Sunbathe like a celebrity at this sparkling strand, which fronts the swish Grand Wailea and ever-posh Four Seasons resorts and offers a full menu of water…

  • Hamoa Beach, Maui

    Hamoa Beach

    22.93 MILES

    With its clear water, white sand and hala-tree backdrop, this famous crescent is a little gem; author James Michener once called it the only beach in the…

  • Upper Waikani Falls also known as Three Bears, a trio of large waterfalls amid rocks & lush vegetation with a popular swimming hole, off the Road to Hana Highway, Maui, Hawaii, USA 650608216 bear, cascade, dense, fall, ferns, flowing, foliage, forest, green, greenery, hana, hawaii, highway, hill, hole, idyllic, island, jump, landscape, lush, maui, natural, nature, outdoor, park, pond, pool, road, road to hana, rocks, scenery, scenic, states, stones, swim, three, travel, trees, triple, tropical, upper, usa, vegetation, waikani, water, waterfall, wet, wild

    Three Bears Falls

    19.82 MILES

    Got your camera? This beauty takes its name from the triple cascade that flows down a steep rock face on the inland side of the road, 0.5 miles past the…

  • Big Beach

    Big Beach

    8.64 MILES

    The crowning glory of Makena State Park, this untouched beach is arguably the finest on Maui. In Hawaiian it’s called Oneloa, literally ‘Long Sand.’ And…

  • Puʻuʻulaʻula (Red Hill) Overlook

    Puʻuʻulaʻula (Red Hill) Overlook

    8.77 MILES

    You may find yourself standing above the clouds while exploring Puʻuʻulaʻula (10,023ft), Maui’s highest point. The summit building provides a top-of-the…

View more attractions

Nearby Hana & East Maui attractions

1. Lava Flow

1.89 MILES

This field of black ʻaʻa (rough, jagged lava) dates from the last volcanic eruption on the island, 400 to 500 years ago. The flow drops down the southeast…

2. Kanaio Beach

5.2 MILES

Remote beach near old lava flows along the Hoapili Trail.

3. Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area

5.56 MILES

On the upper slopes of Haleakalā, this remote and heavily forested park is the place for solitary forest hiking. Check the park website or call before you…

5. La Pérouse Monument

6.62 MILES

A lava rock monument honoring French explorer Jean Francois de Galaup La Pérouse marks the entrance to La Perouse Bay. La Perouse, who arrived in 1786,…

6. Sea Arch View

6.97 MILES

Just west of mile marker 29, an impressive coastal sea arch is visible from the Piʻilani Hwy.

7. Sun Yat-sen Park

7.54 MILES

For a time Sun Yat-sen, father of the Chinese nationalist movement, lived in Keokea. He’s honored at Sun Yat-sen Park, found along the Kula Hwy (Hwy 37),…

8. Kwock Hing Society

7.76 MILES

This colorful two-story period building (1907) was constructed to provide services to immigrant Chinese workers. Now on the National Register of Historic…