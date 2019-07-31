The light-hued sands of Papohaku Beach run for an astounding 2.5 miles. Come here for the solitude – the sand is soft and you can often stroll from one…
Lana‘i & Moloka‘i
Among Hawaii’s six main islands, the two with the smallest populations and the least number of visitors could not be more different. Sure, Lana‘i and Molokaʻi are easily seen from the other across the narrow channel that separates them, but that’s where any similarities stop.
Lana‘i was never home to many people – its most active time in history was fairly recently when it fully earned its moniker ‘the pineapple island’ as much of it was given over to cultivation of the spiky fruit. Today, under the ownership of billionaire Larry Ellison, it offers a very low-key island escape from islands that are already an escape.
Moloka‘i is a much more varied place. It has a strong cultural past, with many ancient Hawaiian sites and a strong and, at times, almost militant reverence for its heritage. It has great and rugged natural beauty, but remains off the radar for most travelers.
Explore Lana‘i & Moloka‘i
- PPapohaku Beach
The light-hued sands of Papohaku Beach run for an astounding 2.5 miles. Come here for the solitude – the sand is soft and you can often stroll from one…
- HHulopoʻe Beach
The island's main beach is kept looking beautiful, with manicured lawns and clean restrooms, thanks to Pulama Lana‘i‘s legion of groundskeepers. Everybody…
- PPuʻu Pehe
From Hulopoʻe Beach a path (of around 0.75 miles) leads south to the end of Manele Point, which separates Hulopoʻe and Manele Bays. The point is a…
- KKeahiakawelo
Inside the Kanepu'u Preserve is this a dramatic place, also known as Garden of the Gods, formed by the eruption of a volcano, the lava bombs that spewed…
- KKepuhi Beach
Kepuhi is a rocky, white-sand dream, but swimming here can be a nightmare. There's a tough shore break, and strong currents are often present, even on…
- KKawakiu Beach
Kaluakoi's northernmost beach is also the best. Those with a sense of adventure can search out this secluded crescent of white sand and bright-turquoise…
- SSt Joseph’s Church
Only two of the four Moloka‘i churches that missionary saint Father Damien (who selflessly comforted leprosy patients for 16 years) built outside the…
- LLanaʻi Culture & Heritage Center
This engaging small museum is the best place to start before exploring the rest of Lana'i. It has displays with cultural artifacts covering the island's…
- HHalepalaoa Beach
Running southeast from the pier at Halepalaoa Landing is the reef-protected and shaded Halepalaoa Beach, which seems to have come from desert-island…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lana‘i & Moloka‘i.
See
Papohaku Beach
The light-hued sands of Papohaku Beach run for an astounding 2.5 miles. Come here for the solitude – the sand is soft and you can often stroll from one…
See
Hulopoʻe Beach
The island's main beach is kept looking beautiful, with manicured lawns and clean restrooms, thanks to Pulama Lana‘i‘s legion of groundskeepers. Everybody…
See
Puʻu Pehe
From Hulopoʻe Beach a path (of around 0.75 miles) leads south to the end of Manele Point, which separates Hulopoʻe and Manele Bays. The point is a…
See
Keahiakawelo
Inside the Kanepu'u Preserve is this a dramatic place, also known as Garden of the Gods, formed by the eruption of a volcano, the lava bombs that spewed…
See
Kepuhi Beach
Kepuhi is a rocky, white-sand dream, but swimming here can be a nightmare. There's a tough shore break, and strong currents are often present, even on…
See
Kawakiu Beach
Kaluakoi's northernmost beach is also the best. Those with a sense of adventure can search out this secluded crescent of white sand and bright-turquoise…
See
St Joseph’s Church
Only two of the four Moloka‘i churches that missionary saint Father Damien (who selflessly comforted leprosy patients for 16 years) built outside the…
See
Lanaʻi Culture & Heritage Center
This engaging small museum is the best place to start before exploring the rest of Lana'i. It has displays with cultural artifacts covering the island's…
See
Halepalaoa Beach
Running southeast from the pier at Halepalaoa Landing is the reef-protected and shaded Halepalaoa Beach, which seems to have come from desert-island…