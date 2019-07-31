Among Hawaii’s six main islands, the two with the smallest populations and the least number of visitors could not be more different. Sure, Lana‘i and Molokaʻi are easily seen from the other across the narrow channel that separates them, but that’s where any similarities stop.

Lana‘i was never home to many people – its most active time in history was fairly recently when it fully earned its moniker ‘the pineapple island’ as much of it was given over to cultivation of the spiky fruit. Today, under the ownership of billionaire Larry Ellison, it offers a very low-key island escape from islands that are already an escape.

Moloka‘i is a much more varied place. It has a strong cultural past, with many ancient Hawaiian sites and a strong and, at times, almost militant reverence for its heritage. It has great and rugged natural beauty, but remains off the radar for most travelers.