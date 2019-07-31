Lana‘i & Moloka‘i

Among Hawaii’s six main islands, the two with the smallest populations and the least number of visitors could not be more different. Sure, Lana‘i and Molokaʻi are easily seen from the other across the narrow channel that separates them, but that’s where any similarities stop.

Lana‘i was never home to many people – its most active time in history was fairly recently when it fully earned its moniker ‘the pineapple island’ as much of it was given over to cultivation of the spiky fruit. Today, under the ownership of billionaire Larry Ellison, it offers a very low-key island escape from islands that are already an escape.

Moloka‘i is a much more varied place. It has a strong cultural past, with many ancient Hawaiian sites and a strong and, at times, almost militant reverence for its heritage. It has great and rugged natural beauty, but remains off the radar for most travelers.

Explore Lana‘i & Moloka‘i

  • P

    Papohaku Beach

    The light-hued sands of Papohaku Beach run for an astounding 2.5 miles. Come here for the solitude – the sand is soft and you can often stroll from one…

  • H

    Hulopoʻe Beach

    The island's main beach is kept looking beautiful, with manicured lawns and clean restrooms, thanks to Pulama Lana‘i‘s legion of groundskeepers. Everybody…

  • P

    Puʻu Pehe

    From Hulopoʻe Beach a path (of around 0.75 miles) leads south to the end of Manele Point, which separates Hulopoʻe and Manele Bays. The point is a…

  • K

    Keahiakawelo

    Inside the Kanepu'u Preserve is this a dramatic place, also known as Garden of the Gods, formed by the eruption of a volcano, the lava bombs that spewed…

  • K

    Kepuhi Beach

    Kepuhi is a rocky, white-sand dream, but swimming here can be a nightmare. There's a tough shore break, and strong currents are often present, even on…

  • K

    Kawakiu Beach

    Kaluakoi's northernmost beach is also the best. Those with a sense of adventure can search out this secluded crescent of white sand and bright-turquoise…

  • S

    St Joseph’s Church

    Only two of the four Moloka‘i churches that missionary saint Father Damien (who selflessly comforted leprosy patients for 16 years) built outside the…

  • L

    Lanaʻi Culture & Heritage Center

    This engaging small museum is the best place to start before exploring the rest of Lana'i. It has displays with cultural artifacts covering the island's…

  • H

    Halepalaoa Beach

    Running southeast from the pier at Halepalaoa Landing is the reef-protected and shaded Halepalaoa Beach, which seems to have come from desert-island…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lana‘i & Moloka‘i.

  • See

    Papohaku Beach

    The light-hued sands of Papohaku Beach run for an astounding 2.5 miles. Come here for the solitude – the sand is soft and you can often stroll from one…

  • See

    Hulopoʻe Beach

    The island's main beach is kept looking beautiful, with manicured lawns and clean restrooms, thanks to Pulama Lana‘i‘s legion of groundskeepers. Everybody…

  • See

    Puʻu Pehe

    From Hulopoʻe Beach a path (of around 0.75 miles) leads south to the end of Manele Point, which separates Hulopoʻe and Manele Bays. The point is a…

  • See

    Keahiakawelo

    Inside the Kanepu'u Preserve is this a dramatic place, also known as Garden of the Gods, formed by the eruption of a volcano, the lava bombs that spewed…

  • See

    Kepuhi Beach

    Kepuhi is a rocky, white-sand dream, but swimming here can be a nightmare. There's a tough shore break, and strong currents are often present, even on…

  • See

    Kawakiu Beach

    Kaluakoi's northernmost beach is also the best. Those with a sense of adventure can search out this secluded crescent of white sand and bright-turquoise…

  • See

    St Joseph’s Church

    Only two of the four Moloka‘i churches that missionary saint Father Damien (who selflessly comforted leprosy patients for 16 years) built outside the…

  • See

    Lanaʻi Culture & Heritage Center

    This engaging small museum is the best place to start before exploring the rest of Lana'i. It has displays with cultural artifacts covering the island's…

  • See

    Halepalaoa Beach

    Running southeast from the pier at Halepalaoa Landing is the reef-protected and shaded Halepalaoa Beach, which seems to have come from desert-island…