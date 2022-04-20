From break of day to twilight, this sparkling stretch of sand is a showstopper. Extending from south Kihei to Wailea’s Mokapu Beach, Keawakapu is set back…
Kihei & South Maui
Sunsets are a communal affair in South Maui – just look at the throngs crowding the beach wall at Kamaʻole Beach Park II in the late afternoon. It’s a scene repeated up and down the coast here every day.
With miles of strip malls, condo complexes and upscale resorts, Kihei and Wailea look too commercial and overbuilt at first glance. But dig deeper. You’ll find a mixed plate of scenery and adventure, stretching from Kihei to Makena and beyond, that’s truly unique. You can snorkel reefs teeming with turtles, kayak to remote bays or sail in an outrigger canoe. The coral gardens are so rich you can dive from the shore. And the beaches? Undeniably glorious, whether you’re looking to relax beneath a resort cabana or to discover your own pocket of sand. Add reliably sunny weather, quiet coastal trails and a diverse dining scene and South Maui’s a pretty irresistible place to land.
Explore Kihei & South Maui
- Keawakapu Beach
From break of day to twilight, this sparkling stretch of sand is a showstopper. Extending from south Kihei to Wailea’s Mokapu Beach, Keawakapu is set back…
- Wailea Beach
Sunbathe like a celebrity at this sparkling strand, which fronts the swish Grand Wailea and ever-posh Four Seasons resorts and offers a full menu of water…
- BBig Beach
The crowning glory of Makena State Park, this untouched beach is arguably the finest on Maui. In Hawaiian it’s called Oneloa, literally ‘Long Sand.’ And…
- MMakena State Park
Makena State Park should be high on every traveler’s itinerary. Its crowning glory, Big Beach, is the scene that people conjure up when they dream of a…
- ʻʻAhihi-Kinaʻu Natural Area Reserve
Although scientists haven’t been able to pinpoint the exact date, Maui’s last lava flow probably spilled down to the sea here between 1480 and 1600 CE,…
- Ulua Beach
Snorkelers should head straight for Ulua, to the south of the point. The coral at the rocky outcrop on the right side of the beach offers Wailea’s best…
- MMakena Bay
Want to kayak along the coast? Then drop into this pretty bay. There’s no better place on Maui for kayaking – as you might surmise from the collection of…
- MMaluʻaka Beach
Dubbed ‘Turtle Beach,’ this golden swath of sand behind the closed Makena Beach & Golf Resort is popular with snorkelers and kayakers hoping to glimpse…
- KKamaʻole Beach Park III
Covered in a blanket of golden sand, Kamaʻole Beach Park III has full facilities and lifeguards, plus a playground and parking lot. Great spot for a beach…
Wailea Beach
Big Beach
Makena State Park
ʻAhihi-Kinaʻu Natural Area Reserve
Ulua Beach
Makena Bay
Maluʻaka Beach
Kamaʻole Beach Park III
