Sunsets are a communal affair in South Maui – just look at the throngs crowding the beach wall at Kamaʻole Beach Park II in the late afternoon. It’s a scene repeated up and down the coast here every day.

With miles of strip malls, condo complexes and upscale resorts, Kihei and Wailea look too commercial and overbuilt at first glance. But dig deeper. You’ll find a mixed plate of scenery and adventure, stretching from Kihei to Makena and beyond, that’s truly unique. You can snorkel reefs teeming with turtles, kayak to remote bays or sail in an outrigger canoe. The coral gardens are so rich you can dive from the shore. And the beaches? Undeniably glorious, whether you’re looking to relax beneath a resort cabana or to discover your own pocket of sand. Add reliably sunny weather, quiet coastal trails and a diverse dining scene and South Maui’s a pretty irresistible place to land.