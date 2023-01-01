Kumukahi Lighthouse

When the lava flow of January 1960 approached Cape Kumukahi, it parted around the 1.7 million candlepower lighthouse – the strongest in Hawaii at the time. Old-timers say Pele (goddess of fire and volcanoes) avoided the structure after the light's keeper offered her a meal. Others say she spared the beacon because of its benevolent role in saving lives. Whatever the reason, the now-automated skeleton tower light still stands despite being cut off by the 2018 lower Puna eruption.

At time of research, reaching the lighthouse required an hour-long hike across hardened lava flows (and private property) and was not recommended by authorities.