Lava Tree State Monument

An easy 0.6-mile paved loop takes you past ancient ‘lava trees,’ created in 1790 when pahoehoe (smooth-flowing lava) from Kilauea’s East Rift Zone enveloped moisture-laden ohia before receding, leaving towering impressions of the destroyed tree trunks. The impressive canopy of non-native albizia trees formerly growing here amplified the destruction of Hurricane Iselle as they toppled in the high winds, leading to a massive effort to eradicate invasive species from the monument.

Also found around here: Phallus indusiatus, a suggestively shaped stinkhorn mushroom whose unusual smell is rumored to elicit certain sensations in some women.