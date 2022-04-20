Kapaʻa & the Eastside

If you look past the strip malls and highway traffic, the Eastside fascinates. Its geography runs the gamut, from mountaintop forests to pounding surf and a majestic river. In ancient times, the Wailua River was sacred and Hawaiian royalty lived along its fertile banks. Kapaʻa’s historic town center echoes another bygone era of sugar plantations.

Kauaʻi’s population is concentrated here. Stretching from Wailua to Kapaʻa, the 'Coconut Coast' has a busy, workaday vibe, as opposed to the swankier resorts of Princeville and Poʻipu. Traffic can grind to a painful halt at any time of day, however. Further north and hidden away from the hubbub is down-home Anahola – a fishing and farming village where Hawaiians make up about half of all residents.

Explore Kapaʻa & the Eastside

  • K

    Kealia Beach Park

    Blessed with a wild, near-pristine location, a laid-back vibe and easy access via car or the coastal path, scenic Kealia is the Eastside's best beach…

  • K

    Kauaʻi's Hindu Monastery

    Serious pilgrims and curious sightseers are welcome at this Hindu monastery, set on 70 acres and surrounded by verdant forest above the Wailua River. The…

  • L

    Lydgate Beach Park

    A narrow stretch of blond sand strewn with driftwood can entertain restless kids of all ages, all afternoon. Generally safe swimming can be found in two…

  • M

    Moloaʻa Beach

    This classically curved bay appeared in the pilot for Gilligan’s Island. There's a shallow protected swimming area good for families at the north end; to…

  • ʻ

    ʻAliomanu Beach

    Secluded ʻAliomanu Beach is a spot frequented primarily by locals, who pole- and throw-net fish and gather limu (edible seaweed). It’s a mile-long stretch…

  • P

    Paliku Beach

    Once unofficially known as a nudists' playground, this scenic beach is rarely swimmable, but the rugged and isolated terrain makes for fun beachcombing…

  • W

    Wailua River State Park

    To ancient Hawaiians, the Wailua River was among the most sacred places across the islands. The river basin, near its mouth, was one of the island’s two…

  • L

    Larsen's Beach

    This long, loamy, golden-sand beach, named after L David Larsen (former manager of the Kilauea Sugar Company), is stunning, raw and all-natural, with a…

  • H

    Holoholoku Heiau

    Thought to be the oldest luakini (temple dedicated to the war god Ku, often a place for human sacrifice) on the island, Holoholoku Heiau is located a…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kapaʻa & the Eastside.

