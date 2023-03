Play in the lap of luxury at this little gem of a beach between Diamond Head and Black Point, though it's not the best for swimming. Normally uncrowded, it provides a glimpse of Doris Duke’s Shangri La estate. From the intersection of Diamond Head Rd and Kahala Ave, turn makai (seaward) onto Kulamanu St, then Kulamanu Pl heads off right down toward the beach. There’s limited parking on Kulamanu St.

From Waikiki, bus 14 stops nearby once or twice hourly. It's a pretty one-hour walk from Waikiki.