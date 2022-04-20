The island's best ‘tourist waterfall’ is found at this outstanding, family-friendly park. Walk the paved path counterclockwise, on a loop that traverses…
Hamakua Coast
Stretching from Waipiʻo Valley to Hilo, the Hamakua Coast combines rugged beauty and bursting fertility. Here you'll find rocky shores and pounding surf, tropical rainforests and thunderous waterfalls. The color green takes on new meaning, especially in Waipiʻo Valley, which you can explore on horseback or by a steep, exhilarating hike.
On the slopes of Mauna Kea, farmers grow vanilla, tea, mushrooms and other boutique crops, modernizing and diversifying island agriculture. Visit these small-scale farms for a close-up look at island life (and to sample its delicious bounty). Sugarcane once ruled the Hamakua Coast, with acres of plantations and massive trains chugging along the coast and across towering bridges spanning the tremendous gulches. Stop at old-time museums and delve into the rich history here. Pause to imagine the 'old plantation days.' Go slow, explore the back roads and step back in time.
Explore Hamakua Coast
- ʻAkaka Falls State Park
The island's best ‘tourist waterfall’ is found at this outstanding, family-friendly park. Walk the paved path counterclockwise, on a loop that traverses…
- HHawaii Plantation Museum
This well-done museum highlights Hawaiʻi's sugar industry, which spanned the period from the mid-1880s to 1996. Museum curator Wayne Subica has single…
- HHawaii Tropical Botanical Garden
A guaranteed crowd-pleaser, this rainforest garden is beautifully situated by the ocean and superbly managed. A paved trail meanders through over 2000…
- WWaipiʻo Valley Lookout
Located at the end of Hwy 240, this lookout offers a jaw-dropping view of Waipi‘o's emerald amphitheater, black-sand beach and pounding surf. Feast your…
- LLong Ears Coffee
Try unique three- to 10-year-old 'aged' Hamakua coffee at this family farm. Wendell and Irmanetta Branco process their own and other Hamakua farms' beans,…
- KKalopa State Recreation Area
Secluded like a storybook forest, this 100-acre state park offers camping, cabins and various gentle trails. Set amid native trees at 2000ft, it's a quiet…
- LLaupahoehoe Point Beach Park
Only real crazy buggahs would swim at windy, rugged Laupahoehoe, where the fierce surf sometimes crashes over the rocks and onto the parking lot. But it's…
- BBotanical World Adventures
Under development since 1995, this garden remains a work in progress. Sprawling grounds include a shrubbery maze, waterfall and arboretum – nothing…
- NNHERC Heritage Center
Honokaʻa will make a lot more sense if you visit this museum. Sponsored by the Northern Hawaiʻi Education and Research Center, the collection comprises…
