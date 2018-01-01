Frank Lloyd Wright's Historic Park Inn Hotel and City National Bank Tours

On this 1-hour tour, learn the history of Prairie architecture in Mason City, Iowa. Experience for yourself why Mason City has been named one of the world’s 14 best cities for architecture. Discover how Wright on the Park raised over $18,000,000 for the preservation of the hotel and bank. View the original art glass windows and skylights that look out over Central Park. Learn how the original space was converted to a 27-room boutique hotel and conference center. There is a museum across the plaza from the hotel detailing the restoration that includes a gift shop. After the tour book a room and stay the evening or make reservation at the 1910 grille.