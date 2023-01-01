Herbert Hoover National Historic Site

Herbert Hoover, the president of the United States from 1929 to 1933, will forever be remembered for the Great Depression, the economic cataclysm that wiped out the livelihoods of millions. However, he lived a long life (1874–1964) and devoted much of it to public service. This complex preserves the house and some of the nearby structures from the time of his birth until age nine, when he was orphaned and left the area. The museum places his life into context.

The site is five miles east of Iowa City on I-80.