The Czech Village/New Bohemia neighborhood of Cedar Rapids just south of downtown was first settled in the 1870s by Czech immigrants who found jobs at nearby meat-packing plants. Today this once humble 'hood is undergoing revitalization. The streets are attracting shops, restaurants and pubs. It's the most interesting area in the city for a stroll and spans both sides of the Cedar River. The entire area shows remarkable resilience in its recovery from a devastating 2008 flood.