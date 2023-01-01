Dating back to the 1880s, this old-fashioned lakeside amusement park is pure fun. The Legend is the seventh-oldest wooden roller coaster in the world and dates to 1930. Other rides cater to every age and temperament. It's a carefree place of simple delights. Interestingly, the park is owned by a nonprofit foundation which has embarked on an ambitious restoration program. Already completed are the Wild Mouse metal roller coaster and the Funhouse Slide, among others.
Arnolds Park Amusement Park
Top choice in Iowa
