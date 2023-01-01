Arnolds Park Amusement Park

Dating back to the 1880s, this old-fashioned lakeside amusement park is pure fun. The Legend is the seventh-oldest wooden roller coaster in the world and dates to 1930. Other rides cater to every age and temperament. It's a carefree place of simple delights. Interestingly, the park is owned by a nonprofit foundation which has embarked on an ambitious restoration program. Already completed are the Wild Mouse metal roller coaster and the Funhouse Slide, among others.