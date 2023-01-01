Living History Farms

Unfortunately this large and high-concept open-air attraction dedicated to the history of farming never quite lives up to its promise. The site is bifurcated by I-35/80 and a bit run-down (promised demonstration crops are no more than a sea of signs surrounded by weeds etc). Still, the staff are enthusiastic and delightfully helpful. The 1850 Pioneer Farm is the most interesting, as garb-clad docents demonstrate essential skills. The tractor-pulled trailers that haul visitors around the site move very slowly.