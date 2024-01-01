John Wayne Birthplace & Museum

This small (and slightly overpriced) museum is devoted to the life and career of John Wayne, aka Marion Robert Morrison. The house where he was born in 1907 is included and is just around the corner. Expect plenty of hagiography and little else, like Wayne's elaborate efforts to avoid military service in WWII despite advocating for war.

