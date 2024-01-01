This small (and slightly overpriced) museum is devoted to the life and career of John Wayne, aka Marion Robert Morrison. The house where he was born in 1907 is included and is just around the corner. Expect plenty of hagiography and little else, like Wayne's elaborate efforts to avoid military service in WWII despite advocating for war.
John Wayne Birthplace & Museum
Iowa
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.72 MILES
From the sparkling gold dome to the spiral staircases and stained glass in the law library, every detail at this bling-heavy capitol (1886) seems to try…
7.64 MILES
This 1883 bridge is in a lovely quiet spot as there is no parallel modern bridge or road. Take your time and watch the water lazily flow under the well…
22.78 MILES
This historic old village is now part of West Des Moines. The five-block-long commercial strip on Fifth St is the most interesting in the region. Over 60…
24.4 MILES
This art museum's complex is an all-star monument to some of the greatest architects of the modern era; Eliel Saarinen, IM Pei and Richard Meier all…
5.67 MILES
Using nothing but apples (no sugars, waters, noxious chemicals etc) the family behind this cidery creates a range of cider styles and flavours. Much…
State Historical Museum of Iowa
27.48 MILES
At the foot of the capitol, this modern museum features first person accounts from people who lived through different historical eras and events. Yes,…
26.21 MILES
This curvaceous public park has great skyline views and features sculptures by 22 celebrated artists, including Sol LeWitt, Keith Haring and Willem de…
0.08 MILES
Historic and modern quilts are the stars at this small museum. Visitors learn that there is a lot more to quilting than sewing a few rags together with…
Nearby Iowa attractions
0.08 MILES
Historic and modern quilts are the stars at this small museum. Visitors learn that there is a lot more to quilting than sewing a few rags together with…
0.13 MILES
A worthy focal point for Madison County, this soaring structure was completed in 1876 and has been used ever since. The silver-colored dome tops out at…
4.07 MILES
In a serene setting, the bridge makes a dramatic statement as it parallels the charmless modern bridge over the river. The ubiquitous graffiti is…
5.67 MILES
Using nothing but apples (no sugars, waters, noxious chemicals etc) the family behind this cidery creates a range of cider styles and flavours. Much…
7.64 MILES
This 1883 bridge is in a lovely quiet spot as there is no parallel modern bridge or road. Take your time and watch the water lazily flow under the well…
22.78 MILES
This historic old village is now part of West Des Moines. The five-block-long commercial strip on Fifth St is the most interesting in the region. Over 60…
23.28 MILES
Unfortunately this large and high-concept open-air attraction dedicated to the history of farming never quite lives up to its promise. The site is…
24.4 MILES
This art museum's complex is an all-star monument to some of the greatest architects of the modern era; Eliel Saarinen, IM Pei and Richard Meier all…