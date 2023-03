This art museum's complex is an all-star monument to some of the greatest architects of the modern era; Eliel Saarinen, IM Pei and Richard Meier all designed portions. Inside there's a solid collection of art from the 19th century onwards. Matisse, O'Keefe, Rodin and Warhol are some of the names represented. Don't miss the museum's Pappajohn Sculpture Park closer to downtown.