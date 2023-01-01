4-H Tidelands Nature Center

Run by a staff of peppy University of Georgia science students, the Tidelands is a kid-friendly nature center with some neat display cases on local ecology and resident wildlife, including a baby alligator, loggerhead turtle and snakes. Your children can lift, look inside and open various interactive exhibits and even feel or hold certain animals in the touch tanks.

Nearby you'll find a lovely network of nature trails that wind past marshlands and through maritime forests. Guided nature walks cost adult/child $7/5, reservations are required.