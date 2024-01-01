Lighthouse Museum

Coastal Georgia

LoginSave

Built in 1807 and standing 85ft tall, the first lighthouse here was destroyed by Confederates when Union troops landed in 1862. The second lighthouse, which you'll be able to tour, was built in 1872. The 104ft tower has a spiral 129-step cast-iron staircase and an adjacent keeper's residence. Otherwise it's, y'know, a lighthouse.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Marsh viewer and bench

    Cumberland Island National Seashore

    19.09 MILES

    Georgia's largest and southernmost barrier island is an unspoiled paradise. A campers' fantasy, place for family day trips and secluded retreat for…

  • Fort King George

    Fort King George

    15.93 MILES

    A fully reconstructed version of Georgia's first fort, and British outpost dating back to 1721, overlooks a vast estuary and is surrounded by mossy oaks…

  • 4-H Tidelands Nature Center

    4-H Tidelands Nature Center

    6.74 MILES

    Run by a staff of peppy University of Georgia science students, the Tidelands is a kid-friendly nature center with some neat display cases on local…

  • Dungeness Ruins

    Dungeness Ruins

    26.99 MILES

    This derelict, but spectacular, mansion was built by Thomas Carnegie and his wife, Lucy, in 1884. It became the base of a vibrant social scene, a…

  • Cumberland Island Beach

    Cumberland Island Beach

    20.07 MILES

    Cumberland Island's pristine, expansive and almost-empty beach runs for 17 miles. There's ample opportunity to see wildlife here. Look out for osprey,…

  • Georgia Sea Turtle Center

    Georgia Sea Turtle Center

    5.33 MILES

    This endearing attraction is a conservation center and turtle hospital where patients are on view for the public. Behind the Scenes tours (3pm on…

  • Mary Ross Waterfront Park

    Mary Ross Waterfront Park

    6.3 MILES

    During WWII, Brunswick shipyards constructed 99 Liberty transport ships for the navy. Today, a 23ft scale model at Mary Ross Waterfront Park stands as a…

View more attractions

Nearby Coastal Georgia attractions

1. Massengale Park

1.03 MILES

East Beach, the island's best tract of sand, is accessible from Massengale Park, which itself has a playground and some live oak trees. There's a nice…

2. Marshes of Glynn Overlook Park

5.18 MILES

This small park is a great spot to take in the sprawling, subtle beauty of the sea-island salt marshes. A fishing pier, picnic tables and small…

3. Georgia Sea Turtle Center

5.33 MILES

This endearing attraction is a conservation center and turtle hospital where patients are on view for the public. Behind the Scenes tours (3pm on…

4. Jekyll Island Museum

5.45 MILES

Interesting exhibits at this museum include local history and ecology. Visitors can take a tram tour of the area and historic buildings (adult/child $16…

5. Mary Ross Waterfront Park

6.3 MILES

During WWII, Brunswick shipyards constructed 99 Liberty transport ships for the navy. Today, a 23ft scale model at Mary Ross Waterfront Park stands as a…

6. 4-H Tidelands Nature Center

6.74 MILES

Run by a staff of peppy University of Georgia science students, the Tidelands is a kid-friendly nature center with some neat display cases on local…

7. Summer Waves Water Park

6.91 MILES

Waterslides, lazy rivers, wave pools and other aquatic attractions await you and the kids at Summer Waves. Plus, a gift shop and fast-food outlets.

8. Fort King George

15.93 MILES

A fully reconstructed version of Georgia's first fort, and British outpost dating back to 1721, overlooks a vast estuary and is surrounded by mossy oaks…