This refreshingly not overwhelming museum is dedicated to art and artists of the South, chronologically displayed from 19th-century portraits to contemporary art in the South, touching on the Civil War, impressionism, abstraction and still lifes along the way, among others.

Highlights include Louis J Betts' colorful The Yellow Parasol (1925), a favorite of founder William S Morriss III who created the museum with some 5000 paintings, works on paper, photographs and sculptures in 1992.