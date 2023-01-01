Augusta Museum of History

Augusta's well-done history museum has exhibitions on local celebrities and city history, but is of most interest for its extensive James Brown exhibit, the world's most comprehensive exhibition dedicated to the Godfather of Soul (featuring personal effects like his diabetes kit, stage outfit and costumes, and numerous audiovisual stations); and its golf exhibit, with fun galleries chronicling the evolution of tees, clubs and balls (the 1618 Featherie looks like a hacky sack!), and a Masters Green Jacket.