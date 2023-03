This multilevel brick trail parallels the pretty Savannah River through downtown Augusta from 11th St to the Gordon Hwy Bridge and is peppered with attractions like the Morris Museum of Art and Augusta Museum of History along the way. It's a picturesque spot to sit and ogle the river and impressive riverside mansions on the South Carolina side.

On Saturdays in spring, summer and fall, the Augusta Market (www.theaugustamarket.com) runs here from 8am to 2am.