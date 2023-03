This life-size (read: tiny and short) bronze statue of the Godfather of Soul features Augusta's favorite son with signature cape and microphone. It was originally set to be unveiled in 2004, but Brown was thrown in jail after reportedly pushing his wife to the floor and threatening her with a chair, so the city shelved the idea until a year later.

The James Brown CAM will take your photo with this soul and funk pioneer and send it to your cell phone within minutes.