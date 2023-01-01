Fernbank is a supremely kid-friendly museum that explores a bunch of subjects (dinosaurs, geology, shells, IMAX-style theater), all attached to a 65-acre old-growth forest and 10-acre Wildwoods outdoor educational area within – reached by elevated walkway from the museum’s terrace. While children will have a blast, Fernbank is so well put together and organized that adults will surely enjoy it as well. The museum is northeast of Downtown, near Decatur.
Fernbank Museum of Natural History
Atlanta
