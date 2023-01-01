Cornell Fine Arts Museum

This tiny lakeside museum (accredited by the American Alliance of Museums) sits on the campus of Rollins College and houses US, European and Latin American art. Among the highlights are some exquisite old European Master works, as well as a good-sized contemporary collection. The collection is on display both here at the museum and at the nearby Alfond Inn, a college-owned boutique hotel. Both have guided tours for visitors, and the museum hosts many other events throughout the year.