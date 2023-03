Just before you hit Key West, you may be tempted to stop at this farm, located near the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center (seriously). This shelter for Monroe County animals that have been abandoned or given up is a lovely place to take the kids (call ahead to visit and farmer Jeanne Selander will be happy to show you around).

There are emus, pot-bellied pigs, sloths, birds, snakes, ferrets, alpacas and some massive tortoises.