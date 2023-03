A pleasant 2-mile walkable road loops the inner boundary of this 182-acre state park. A ravine, created millions of years ago by the St Johns River, slices through the center of this pristine picnic spot. Some of the best views of this shallow gorge are from the swinging suspension footbridge. It’s at its most spectacular between late February and early March when a riot of pink and red azaleas weave skeins through the deep-green foliage.