Dedicated to Florida writer and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston (1881–1960), who was born in Eatonville and is famous for her novel Their Eyes Were Watching God, this tiny one-room museum features changing exhibits of African American artists.

While the museum itself attracts folks with particular interests in the author, African American studies or a specific exhibit, the Zora! Festival held here attracts thousands for a multiday family-friendly celebration every January.