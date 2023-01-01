Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

This reserve protects 110,000 acres of coastal lands and marine estuaries at the northern end of the Ten Thousand Islands, just south of Naples and north of Marco Island. A two-story learning center features an auditorium where guests watch an excellent video, along with a marine touch tank and 2300-gallon aquarium with a climb-in bubble. From there, popular activities include kayak and boating tours, a nature walk and birding excursions.