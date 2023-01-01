Ludlow Massacre Memorial

In 1914 striking migrant workers were living in a large tent city in Ludlow. After a series of conflicts, the Colorado National Guard were called in. An ensuing clash saw the tent city razed, resulting in the deaths of 21 people – including two women and 11 children. This well-executed stone monument, just north of Trinidad, was dedicated by the United Mine Workers to tell the story.

Displays include testimonials of those involved with the strike and tent camp, and a timeline of the mine workers' struggle. There’s also a display about company towns, a practice used by management to create a climate of indentured servitude.