Louden-Henritze Archaeology Museum

Southeast Colorado

This small museum is located on the campus of Trinidad State Junior College, north of I-25. It's only one room and the exhibits could do with some more context, but it's nonetheless a quick intro to the area's geology and prehistory. In addition to fossils and artifacts, there's even a mammoth tusk.

