This small museum is located on the campus of Trinidad State Junior College, north of I-25. It's only one room and the exhibits could do with some more context, but it's nonetheless a quick intro to the area's geology and prehistory. In addition to fossils and artifacts, there's even a mammoth tusk.
Louden-Henritze Archaeology Museum
Southeast Colorado
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.61 MILES
This is a lot of museum, a full city block in fact, set smack dab on Main St. There are three sights here: the adobe Baca House (1870), the French-style…
Arthur Roy Mitchell Memorial Museum of Western Art
0.54 MILES
Also known as the 'Mitch,’ this pleasant gallery was built in honor of local cowboy artist, and the original, if unofficial, town historian, AR Mitchell…
12.17 MILES
In 1914 striking migrant workers were living in a large tent city in Ludlow. After a series of conflicts, the Colorado National Guard were called in. An…
19.01 MILES
Still used for performances, this downtown theater dates from 1915, and has an elaborate European rococo interior. The murals gracing its foyer, depicting…
19.12 MILES
Now a bank, this downtown landmark was originally built in 1929 as the Swastika Hotel. Note the reversed swastika signs (a Hindu symbol of good luck) on…
19.06 MILES
Housed in the 1906 Coors Building, the great little Raton Museum features displays of fading photos, artifacts from Raton’s mining days, and historical…
Nearby Southeast Colorado attractions
1. Arthur Roy Mitchell Memorial Museum of Western Art
0.54 MILES
Also known as the 'Mitch,’ this pleasant gallery was built in honor of local cowboy artist, and the original, if unofficial, town historian, AR Mitchell…
0.61 MILES
This is a lot of museum, a full city block in fact, set smack dab on Main St. There are three sights here: the adobe Baca House (1870), the French-style…
12.17 MILES
In 1914 striking migrant workers were living in a large tent city in Ludlow. After a series of conflicts, the Colorado National Guard were called in. An…
19.01 MILES
Still used for performances, this downtown theater dates from 1915, and has an elaborate European rococo interior. The murals gracing its foyer, depicting…
19.06 MILES
Housed in the 1906 Coors Building, the great little Raton Museum features displays of fading photos, artifacts from Raton’s mining days, and historical…
19.12 MILES
Now a bank, this downtown landmark was originally built in 1929 as the Swastika Hotel. Note the reversed swastika signs (a Hindu symbol of good luck) on…