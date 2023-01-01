Arthur Roy Mitchell Memorial Museum of Western Art

Also known as the 'Mitch,’ this pleasant gallery was built in honor of local cowboy artist, and the original, if unofficial, town historian, AR Mitchell. Set in an old, late 19th-century department store (those tiled ceilings are original), the ground floor is the permanent collection of Mitchell’s work: cowboys, horses, Western landscapes, more horses and more cowboys.

Upstairs, there’s a rotating exhibition space, and the basement has a terrific collection of historic Trinidad photos. There are Mitchell pieces for sale along with turquoise jewelry and quirky cowboy gifts in the adjacent gift shop.