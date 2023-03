Just 5 miles out of town, Fish Creek Falls is a wonderful hike for families. The 0.8-mile loop takes you to a scenic overlook with views across to the 283ft waterfall. From there, you can cut down past picnic areas, and hook up to a bridge that sits below the falls. The overlook section is wheelchair accessible.

To get here from Hwy 40, go north on 3rd St then take a right on Fish Creek Falls Rd. It's 4 miles to the parking lot and trailhead.