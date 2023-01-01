Sixteen miles south of Steamboat Springs via US 40, Hwy 131 and Routt County Rd 14, Stagecoach State Park is the nearest inexpensive camping (RV and tent campsites $10 to $24) to Steamboat Springs. The park is on the edge of a large reservoir in a good location for trips into the Flat Tops Wilderness, Sarvis Creek Wilderness and Blacktail Mountain.

In summer campers entertain themselves with fishing and a modest, 8-mile network of hiking trails, while speedboats zoom along the water. In winter camping is limited (rangers clear snow from four sites) and activities in the park include snowmobiling, Nordic skiing and ice fishing. Every year developers say they are going to reopen a ski area near here.