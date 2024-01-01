Hop into this small-town museum for a history lesson on lettuce farmers, trains and coal, baby, coal. The outside mining exhibit is the real draw.
Tracks and Trails Museum
Northern Colorado
16.82 MILES
Just 5 miles out of town, Fish Creek Falls is a wonderful hike for families. The 0.8-mile loop takes you to a scenic overlook with views across to the…
14.92 MILES
Flat Tops wilderness sits in the White River and Routt National Forests. It protects some 230,000 acres of designated wilderness. There's over 160 miles…
15.89 MILES
A perfect indoor break for families, this library has awesome interactive games in the kids' area, a sweet fish tank, free wi-fi and story time. Oh yeah,…
5.76 MILES
Sixteen miles south of Steamboat Springs via US 40, Hwy 131 and Routt County Rd 14, Stagecoach State Park is the nearest inexpensive camping (RV and tent…
15.9 MILES
A favorite among the area’s community history museums, these restored Victorian homes host an even-handed display about the history of the Native…
