Tracks and Trails Museum

Northern Colorado

LoginSave

Hop into this small-town museum for a history lesson on lettuce farmers, trains and coal, baby, coal. The outside mining exhibit is the real draw.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Fish Creek Falls. Waterfall near Steamboat Spring, Colorado.; Shutterstock ID 1444664363; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1444664363

    Fish Creek Falls

    16.82 MILES

    Just 5 miles out of town, Fish Creek Falls is a wonderful hike for families. The 0.8-mile loop takes you to a scenic overlook with views across to the…

  • Flat Tops Wilderness Area

    Flat Tops Wilderness Area

    14.92 MILES

    Flat Tops wilderness sits in the White River and Routt National Forests. It protects some 230,000 acres of designated wilderness. There's over 160 miles…

  • Bud Werner Memorial Library

    Bud Werner Memorial Library

    15.89 MILES

    A perfect indoor break for families, this library has awesome interactive games in the kids' area, a sweet fish tank, free wi-fi and story time. Oh yeah,…

  • Stagecoach State Park

    Stagecoach State Park

    5.76 MILES

    Sixteen miles south of Steamboat Springs via US 40, Hwy 131 and Routt County Rd 14, Stagecoach State Park is the nearest inexpensive camping (RV and tent…

  • Tread of Pioneers Museum

    Tread of Pioneers Museum

    15.9 MILES

    A favorite among the area’s community history museums, these restored Victorian homes host an even-handed display about the history of the Native…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Colorado attractions

1. Stagecoach State Park

5.76 MILES

Sixteen miles south of Steamboat Springs via US 40, Hwy 131 and Routt County Rd 14, Stagecoach State Park is the nearest inexpensive camping (RV and tent…

2. Flat Tops Wilderness Area

14.92 MILES

Flat Tops wilderness sits in the White River and Routt National Forests. It protects some 230,000 acres of designated wilderness. There's over 160 miles…

3. Bud Werner Memorial Library

15.89 MILES

A perfect indoor break for families, this library has awesome interactive games in the kids' area, a sweet fish tank, free wi-fi and story time. Oh yeah,…

4. Tread of Pioneers Museum

15.9 MILES

A favorite among the area’s community history museums, these restored Victorian homes host an even-handed display about the history of the Native…

5. Fish Creek Falls

16.82 MILES

Just 5 miles out of town, Fish Creek Falls is a wonderful hike for families. The 0.8-mile loop takes you to a scenic overlook with views across to the…