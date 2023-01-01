On the windswept plain at the base of a picturesque peak lies this quasi–ghost town, 27 miles north of Steamboat Springs via Elk River Rd (Routt County Rd 129). It was once the terminus of the railroad from Wyoming, and has a rich history as a secluded harbor for outlaws. (Rumor has it that Butch Cassidy was jailed here in a bear cage.)

It’s an unfrequented destination that still has a handful of residents and a couple of interesting junk and crafts shops. Nearby Steamboat Lake State Park and Pearl Lake State Park are both developed state parks on the side of reservoirs with shoreline camping, some short hiking trails and opportunities for fishing and boating.