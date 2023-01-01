San Luis State Park

This state park is a patch of bleak terrain on the edge of the Great Sand Dunes National Park, where dunes covered with saltbush and rabbitbrush stand in contrast to the grassy wetlands – the secondary beneficiary of this governmental largesse. Waterfowl, shorebirds and birdwatchers enjoy the recently restored wetlands.

The Mosca Campground has a bathhouse, laundry and drinking fountains and is a convenient alternative to camping in the Great Sand Dunes National Park, though the park is only open for camping between May and the end of September. The park is 8 miles west of Hwy 150 on Alamosa County Ln 6 N. To get from Alamosa to the park, drive 13 miles north on Hwy 17, then turn right (east) on County Ln 6 N for 8 miles.