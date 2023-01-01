Gospel music got its start at Pilgrim Baptist Church, originally built as a synagogue by famed architects Dankmar Adler and Louis Sullivan in 1890. Unfortunately, the opulent structure was burned beyond repair in 2006 when a roof repairman lost control of his blowtorch. Only the exterior walls remain as a brooding reminder of the venue's prominence.

But keep an eye on this space: there is a plan afoot to transform the ruins into the National Museum of Gospel Music, if the promoters can raise enough money.