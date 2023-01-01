One of scores of Romanesque houses that date from the 1880s, the Ida B Wells House is named for its 1920s resident. Wells was a civil rights advocate who launched her career after being forcibly removed from a train for refusing to go to the segregated car. A crusading journalist, she investigated lynchings and other racially motivated crimes. The home is a private residence and not open to the public, though it's marked with a placard that outlines its significance.