McCormick Place

Chicago

McCormick Place is the largest convention center in the country, spread over four halls. 'Vast' isn't big enough to describe it. A high-rise hotel and 10,000-seat event hall have joined the sprawl, making it even bigger. Alas, the area around the venue is fairly bleak, though shops, microbreweries and more are starting to trickle in.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 30: The Chicago Cubs defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Friday afternoon game at Wrigley Field on April 30, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois

    Wrigley Field

    6.97 MILES

    Built in 1914, Wrigley Field – aka the Friendly Confines – is the second-oldest baseball park in the major leagues. It’s home to the Chicago Cubs and…

  • JUNE 24, 2018: Planes hanging from the ceiling inside the Museum of Science and Industry.

    Museum of Science & Industry

    4.55 MILES

    The MSI is the largest science museum in the Western hemisphere and a place to completely geek out. Highlights include a WWII German U-boat nestled in an…

  • JUL 15, 2018: Exterior of the Art Institute of Chicago museum.

    Art Institute of Chicago

    1.98 MILES

    The second-largest art museum in the country, the Art Institute houses a treasure trove from around the globe. The collection of impressionist and…

  • July 7, 2012: Crowd gathered at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.

    Millennium Park

    2.16 MILES

    There's free admission to Millennium Park, the playful heart of the city. It shines with whimsical public art, both permanent and temporary exhibits, and…

  • Chicago skyline at dusk.

    Willis Tower

    2.12 MILES

    Willis Tower is Chicago's tallest building (and one of the world's loftiest). Breathe deeply during the ear-popping, 70-second elevator ride to the 103rd…

  • Model of Dinosaur Skeleton

    Field Museum of Natural History

    1.04 MILES

    The Field Museum houses some 30 million artifacts and includes everything but the kitchen sink – beetles, mummies, gemstones, Bushman the stuffed ape –…

  • Navy Pier on Lake Michigan

    Navy Pier

    2.81 MILES

    Half-mile-long Navy Pier is one of Chicago's most-visited attractions, sporting a 196ft Ferris wheel and other carnival rides ($9 to $18 each), an IMAX…

  • Dead of the Dead Art at Mexican Heritage Museum.

    National Museum of Mexican Art

    2.9 MILES

    Founded in 1982, this vibrant museum – the largest Latinx arts institution in the US – has become one of the city’s best. The vivid permanent collection…

Nearby Chicago attractions

1. Willie Dixon's Blues Heaven

0.39 MILES

From 1957 to 1967, this humble building was Chess Records, the seminal electric blues label. It's now named for the bassist who wrote most of Chess' hits…

2. Elbridge G Keith House

0.42 MILES

This 1870 limestone beauty in the Prairie Avenue Historic District combines classical and French motifs. It's now a private event space.

3. Chicago Women's Park

0.45 MILES

This lovely little park in the Prairie Avenue Historic District makes for a nice stroll thanks to its ornamental fountain, manicured gardens and winding…

4. Battle of Fort Dearborn Park

0.47 MILES

The Fort Dearborn battle, in which a group of local Native Americans rebelled against the incursion of white settlers, is thought to have occurred on this…

5. Joseph G Coleman House

0.47 MILES

Part of the Prairie Avenue Historic District, the Romanesque 1886 Coleman House now serves as part of the headquarters for the US Soccer Federation.

6. Clarke House Museum

0.47 MILES

The Henry B Clarke House is the oldest structure in the city. When Caroline and Henry Clarke built the imposing Greek Revival home in 1836, log cabins…

7. Prairie Avenue Historic District

0.47 MILES

In the late 1800s, Prairie Ave between 16th and 20th Sts is where Chicago's millionaires lived in their mansions. Today the district is good for a stroll…

8. William K Kimball House

0.48 MILES

Modeled after a 15th-century French château, the William K Kimball House dates from 1892. It now houses the US Soccer Federation, along with next-door…