McCormick Place is the largest convention center in the country, spread over four halls. 'Vast' isn't big enough to describe it. A high-rise hotel and 10,000-seat event hall have joined the sprawl, making it even bigger. Alas, the area around the venue is fairly bleak, though shops, microbreweries and more are starting to trickle in.
McCormick Place
Chicago
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.97 MILES
Built in 1914, Wrigley Field – aka the Friendly Confines – is the second-oldest baseball park in the major leagues. It’s home to the Chicago Cubs and…
4.55 MILES
The MSI is the largest science museum in the Western hemisphere and a place to completely geek out. Highlights include a WWII German U-boat nestled in an…
1.98 MILES
The second-largest art museum in the country, the Art Institute houses a treasure trove from around the globe. The collection of impressionist and…
2.16 MILES
There's free admission to Millennium Park, the playful heart of the city. It shines with whimsical public art, both permanent and temporary exhibits, and…
2.12 MILES
Willis Tower is Chicago's tallest building (and one of the world's loftiest). Breathe deeply during the ear-popping, 70-second elevator ride to the 103rd…
Field Museum of Natural History
1.04 MILES
The Field Museum houses some 30 million artifacts and includes everything but the kitchen sink – beetles, mummies, gemstones, Bushman the stuffed ape –…
2.81 MILES
Half-mile-long Navy Pier is one of Chicago's most-visited attractions, sporting a 196ft Ferris wheel and other carnival rides ($9 to $18 each), an IMAX…
National Museum of Mexican Art
2.9 MILES
Founded in 1982, this vibrant museum – the largest Latinx arts institution in the US – has become one of the city’s best. The vivid permanent collection…
Nearby Chicago attractions
1. Willie Dixon's Blues Heaven
0.39 MILES
From 1957 to 1967, this humble building was Chess Records, the seminal electric blues label. It's now named for the bassist who wrote most of Chess' hits…
0.42 MILES
This 1870 limestone beauty in the Prairie Avenue Historic District combines classical and French motifs. It's now a private event space.
0.45 MILES
This lovely little park in the Prairie Avenue Historic District makes for a nice stroll thanks to its ornamental fountain, manicured gardens and winding…
4. Battle of Fort Dearborn Park
0.47 MILES
The Fort Dearborn battle, in which a group of local Native Americans rebelled against the incursion of white settlers, is thought to have occurred on this…
0.47 MILES
Part of the Prairie Avenue Historic District, the Romanesque 1886 Coleman House now serves as part of the headquarters for the US Soccer Federation.
0.47 MILES
The Henry B Clarke House is the oldest structure in the city. When Caroline and Henry Clarke built the imposing Greek Revival home in 1836, log cabins…
7. Prairie Avenue Historic District
0.47 MILES
In the late 1800s, Prairie Ave between 16th and 20th Sts is where Chicago's millionaires lived in their mansions. Today the district is good for a stroll…
0.48 MILES
Modeled after a 15th-century French château, the William K Kimball House dates from 1892. It now houses the US Soccer Federation, along with next-door…