The Henry B Clarke House is the oldest structure in the city. When Caroline and Henry Clarke built the imposing Greek Revival home in 1836, log cabins were still the rage in Chicago residential architecture. The interior has been restored to the period of the Clarkes’ occupation, which ended in 1872. One-hour tours delve into the family's life and times.

During the past 180-plus years the house has been moved twice to escape demolition. The present address is about as close as researchers can get to its somewhat undefined original location.